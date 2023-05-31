Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: A countdown?

Given that we are close to the end of May, what could that mean when it comes to a potential Magnum PI season 6 renewal? Are we getting pretty close to some news?

Well, if nothing else, we still have some reasons to be optimistic, starting with the fact that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series continues to perform well in repeats. This past Sunday, we saw the show actually win its timeslot in both total viewers and the demo, and that’s pretty darn nice this time of year. Also, kudos to it for managing to get millions of viewers at all given that it was up against the series finale for Succession.

So as we move into June, is this going to be the month for renewal news? All signs point to yes, mostly given that it would keep the show on a similar timeline to its season 5 run. Granted, this renewal may not mean that these episodes film or even premiere over the next year, but it will be useful to start charting in the right direction.

Since it’s been a little while since we have noted it, it is worth saying again: The writers’ strike will not have a huge impact on if Magnum PI is renewed. It would impact when scripts are written, and we hope that the networks / streaming services go ahead and give TV writers across the board what they deserve.

Beyond just ensuring that the show stays on a similar timeline for season 6 that is was for season 5, we do think the renewal also matters for ensuring that the cast are all still on board without having to go back and re-do deals elsewhere. While specifics within cast contracts are often unclear, this is one of the reasons why NBC picked up the show when they did back in 2022.

For now, our advice is pretty simple: Just keep crossing your fingers and hoping for the best!

What do you think the chances are right now of a Magnum PI season 6 renewal?

