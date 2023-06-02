Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12: Last before series finale?

Is Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 poised to be the last one before the series finale? Let’s just go ahead and say this: If you are worried, we absolutely understand! The CW has yet to renew the Tyler Hoechlin series for more episodes and while we want to be confident, we also have to remember that this is a pretty volatile business. Max seems like a perfect suitor for the show if it gets canceled, and even with them there are no guarantees of anything in regards to the future.

Episode 12 is titled “Injustice,” and we should note first and foremost here that this is a pretty incredible name for an installment. It harkens back to so many things within the larger history of DC Comics, and of course it’s also worth noting that this will be a huge showcase for Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

For some more news on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full Superman & Lois season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

MICHAEL CUDLITZ “THE WALKING DEAD” GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, “The Walking Dead”) set to be released from prison. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#312). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

It does go without saying, but we’d obviously love for there to be more of Cudlitz as Lex within this show, and it’s a shame we are getting to him so late in the season. Yet, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a little bit of intentionality to this. Isn’t it a great way to better set the stage for the long-term future?

