Superman & Lois season 3 episode 11 promo: That Kyle reveal…

As we brace ourselves to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 11 on The CW next week, is Clark facing even more trouble? Well, based on what we have seen so far, that certainly feels like it is the case.

We know based on the end of this past episode that there’s a big moment that is going to stick with everyone in a rather long time. After all, Kyle has learned the truth about Clark’s alter ego! This is something that we have been waiting to see for a rather long time now, mostly because so many other people know.

Granted, it is the fact that so many other people know that is a rather big part of the problem. After all, isn’t this character going to feel rather hurt? We tend to think so, and the ramifications could spawn out through most of the rest of the season. Things are going to be crazy and chaotic, and it is hard to think that there are only three episodes left.

Could all of this end? Well, the simple answer is that it very well could. There is still no word on a season 4, even if it is something that we are very much still hoping to see. Even if it is not at The CW, is it going to be coming over to the Max streaming service?

One other thing to remember

This episode is airing next week but on the other side of that, we’re going to see a brief hiatus. Then, the show comes back with the remaining two episodes. We anticipate that there will be some showdowns that come as a result of that. Since this is a pretty expensive show by CW standards, we tend to think that some of the best battle sequences are still being saved. Why in the world wouldn’t they be?

Related – Get more news on this Superman & Lois episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates in due time.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







