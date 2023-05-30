Superman & Lois season 3 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Complications’

As we prepare to see Superman & Lois season 3 episode 11 on The CW next week, there is one thing we can say with confidence: Be concerned. If you thought the story couldn’t get more emotional, think again.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Complications.” What could that be a reference to? Technically, it could be a number of different things but for us personally, we tend to think it’s tied to Lois’ health. That has been a huge part of her story all season long, as the writers have worked to show further the personal side of both her and Clark Kent. This is a problem that Superman cannot contain, and that is a big part of what makes this particular story so compelling.

Of course, this is also far from the only story going on in this episode! To get more, just take a look at the full season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) and Bruno’s (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode. (#311). Original airdate 6/6/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode…

Well, we’re going to be pretty close to the end! There are only 13 installments in this season overall. (Here is a small reminder that there is a hiatus coming on June 13; after that, you will see the show back on June 20 for what will be the final stretch.)

(Photo: The CW.)

