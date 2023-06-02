Silo season 1 episode 6: What is the Silo Syndrome?

It goes without saying, but Silo season 1 episode 6 introduced a number of new plot threads that can be discussed even further. With that, why not discuss Silo Syndrome a little bit further here? This is clearly something that is playing a big role in the present of the series, and we certainly think that this could end up extending outward to the future at the same exact time.

Let us start things off here by indicating further who exactly has it: Deputy Billings. Juliette has noticed some symptoms of the disease, which he has not publicly disclosed. If he did, the character would run the risk of losing his job and effectively, everything else that matters in his life. She has elected to allow him to keep his secret, but this is now something she has over him; meanwhile, he has something over her. Mutually assured destruction could be the thing that keeps them from spilling the beans on each other.

So what exactly has caused Silo Syndrome? That’s something that may or may not be explored further, but clearly this is something that the residents of the Silo are well aware of, and have also battled through over the years. It is established enough that there is a specific protocol for dealing with it.

We don’t think you necessarily have to do some sort of deep-dive here to understand how this could be airborne, given that these people have lived basically in their own bubble for generations without any real fresh air. Regardless of whatever they are trying to do to purify their environment, diseases could easily fester in here. Regardless of whether or not the outside world is still in one piece, it is pretty easy to easily that this disease does not exist out there.

