1923 season 2 spoilers: The mystery of Alex’s future

At some point, we know we will have a chance to dive head-first into 1923 season 2 — even if it is unclear as to when that will be. The writers’ strike is certainly playing a role here, but in general, we tend to think that there are a number of factors still keeping us waiting. The cast is a busy one, and this is also one of the most ambitious shows in Paramount+ history.

While we continue to wait, though, know this: The people involved in making the show are just as eager for answers as anyone watching, and we have another reminder of that now from Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra on the series.

In a new interview with Gold Derby, the actress indirectly made it clear that she and the rest of the cast still don’t know what is coming up next for their characters:

“… We all have our theories. We talk about it all the time as to what is going to happen … You truly never know with [executive producer] Taylor Sheridan.”

We know that one of the biggest theories out there is that Alex and Spencer are John Dutton’s grandparents, and honestly that makes the most sense given how much time was spent with them in season 1. Kevin Costner’s character on Yellowstone is so larger-than-life that it makes sense that his descendants would be at the center of their own big, powerful love story. Also, remember here that Spencer’s own parents had a powerful story of their own, one that we saw chronicled in-depth on 1883.

At present, we tend to think we will learn more about Alex and Spencer’s future in 2024, but we’ll have more updates on a potential season 2 premiere date as insight starts to trickle in.

What sort of big stories do you think we are going to see play out when it comes to 1923 season 2?

