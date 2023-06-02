With Love season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

After the launch of season 2 today at Prime Video, can you expect a With Love season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road now?

Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things well-worth talking through here! First and foremost, though, here is your reminder that there is at least a chance that the romantic star-studded series come back for now. Without giving anything major away, we do think that the second season concludes in a way where the door stays open for more exploration. These seasons are also short enough that this also opens the door for more opportunities.

Of course, whether or not With Love comes back for another season is not based solely on the story; the Amazon-owned streaming service also has to decide whether or not they want to bring the show back! For now, we feel relatively optimistic, but there is an equation that they are going to look at. The most important metric is of course viewership; to put this in the most blunt terms imaginable, they want to know that people are going to be watching this show in the event they bring it back.

Also, there are some financial considerations to also take into effect. Streaming services right now are in this curious spot where they are putting all of their programs under a microscope. There is going to be more scrutiny that comes along with that, and this means that there is a certain amount of patience we need to have. There probably won’t be a quick decision made here, and it could take months to figure out what is next.

One thing we can say with some confidence is that the writers’ strike won’t be a huge factor in whether or not With Love returns; it would instead impact when the show could potentially come back, depending on how long the strike lasts. (Pay the writers!)

Do you want to see With Love season 3 happen at Prime Video down the road?

Share right away in the comments! Also, remember to stay tuned for even more TV updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







