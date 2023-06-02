The Blacklist season 10 ratings rise on Thursday

Based on the latest ratings for The Blacklist season 10 on NBC, we have ourselves a question: Why did the network ever air the show on Sundays?

If there is one thing that we have seen over and over again at this point, it’s that this 10:00 p.m. timeslot is terrible for a lot of series. We don’t think that it’s any coincidence that the moment the James Spader drama moved to Thursday nights, it drew its best overall viewership of the season with 2.7 million eyeballs watching live.

So is there any big takeaway we have from this? Well, it’s complicated. We do think it is nice that this show has a better chance to go out now on a high note, but we certainly don’t think that we are being set up for a chance to see more of the show after the fact. This is still going to be the final season, and it seems like story-wise that there isn’t any other story being told.

Are we still holding out hope for a spin-off?

Maybe to some extent, but we’re pretty confident that if it happens, it won’t be at NBC. One of the things that is not discussed anywhere enough is how dominant The Blacklist is on Netflix, and this has allowed Sony to offer the show to NBC on the cheap to keep it going. We wouldn’t be super-shocked if there is something ordered there at some point, but we should note that there are no clear conversations about that right now. It is probably a conversation that is better to revisit when we get around to the series finale.

For now, remember that there are six more episodes of the main series to end — after so many years, it is crazy to think we are so close to the end.

Do you wish that there was any more The Blacklist at all after season 10?

