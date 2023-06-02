FROM season 2 episode 7: Prepare for what’s ahead (video)

In just two days you’re going to have a chance to check out FROM season 2 episode 7 — otherwise known as one of TV’s best shows. If you haven’t caught the show yet, what are you waiting for? It is dark, twisted, and features a wide array of great talent from Harold Perrineau on down.

In order to better prepare you for what lies ahead now, we are pleased to share something more here that is pretty darn exciting in its own right — a peek behind the scenes featuring some of the cast and crew.

If you visit the link here, you can see a new MGM+ video that features a lot of the key players on the show diving head-first into what makes constructing this world so challenging and special. There is a lot of love and care put into it, and you get an even better sense throughout this of how thorough the post-production process is when it comes to incorporating the right visual effects to create an authentic environment.

Of course, all of this work is in service of some great mysteries, with the primary one being what in the world is going on in this town. Of course, we wish we had even more information to share on that right now! There is so much untapped potential here, and we tend to think the writers will keep playing that out over time.

For now, though, we think the key question within this show is rather simple: Is what happened with Smiley in any way applicable to any of the other monsters? This may be key to properly figuring out the whole future here, so keep your eyes peeled for more on that.

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

