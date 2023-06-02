Yellowjackets ‘bonus episode’ coming before season 3

Here’s something that we certainly did not see coming when it comes to Yellowjackets — we are going to be getting another episode! Of course, it remains to be seen when we are actually going to see it.

In a new post on Twitter overnight, co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed the news by noting that there is a “bonus” episode coming for the Showtime hit at some point between seasons, but there isn’t much information out there yet as to when it will be — let alone what some of the story will be.

What are we hoping for here? Well, that’s pretty simple: Something that is probably standalone in nature. Otherwise, why do something like this? We’ll have more theories about this soon, but we tend to think it’s just a way to get more attention on the show year-round. Also, we tend to think that it’s a way to get Showtime more subscribers. Yellowjackets is not the first show to be doing something like this; after all, remember for a moment that we’ve seen Euphoria do this in the past for a couple of standalone episodes.

This bonus episode may be even more important here when you consider that there’s a long wait coming for the third season. After all, the writers’ strike is currently stopping the room for season 3 from re-opening, and all signs point to this bonus episode already being shot. (It also explains further why season 2 only had nine episodes — this is something that they worked on in secret! It’s amazing that this has not come out before now, all things considered.)

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to be seeing something awesome here.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

