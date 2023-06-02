On tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 16, of course more questions were raised. This time in particular, it was tied to Ressler. Could it be possible that at some point down the road, he actually runs for Congress?

In a conversation during “Blair Foster,” the idea of this was floated due to an available seat in Michigan — plus, there was a reminder in here that the district could benefit from someone who is “tough on crime.” Is Donald the right man for the job?

Well, we don’t exactly think that diving head-first into politics is pretty high on the priority list for the character right now, as he has been an active part of the Task Force. However, do we think that he would entertain this at some point? Well, we tend to think so! It could be one of those things that sets the stage for a proper endgame for the character, who has battled so much and taken on a lot of adversity and difficult challenges over the course of time.

Here’s the bad news…

Well, let’s just say that for the time being, there is not a ton of clarity on this. Instead, this is just something that we are left to left to think about for a little while. Consider the Ressler – Congressman story a seed to revisit.

At the moment, Ressler and the Task Force continue to have a much larger problem — namely, the fact that Hudson is still after him, and as it turns out, they had to ensure that Blair Foster was free in order to ensure that they were able to get the Senator to step down. In other words, there are still a LOT of problems out there.

What do you think about the events of The Blacklist season 10 — could Ressler run for Congress?

