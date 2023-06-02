Silo season 1 episode 7 spoilers: About ‘The Flamekeepers’

Do you want to know a little more all about Silo season 1 episode 7 over at Apple TV+? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into. After all, we are close to end of the season!

There are only ten episodes over the course of this season, and next week’s “The Flamekeepers” will almost certainly move the needle further. What will Juliette uncover? Let’s just hope there are some legitimate jaw-droppers, even if we’re not going to be getting answers on every little thing under the sun.

Without further ado right now, let’s go ahead and share the full Silo season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Bernard seeks Juliette’s cooperation as he grows increasingly concerned about the silo’s security. Juliette asks her father for a favor.

The fact that we are seeing Juliette’s father play a major role in here is likely important in some way, even if that is not immediately clear in the early going here. Meanwhile, Bernard’s storyline could be another way to get better insight into how things work at the top of the Silo. After all, remember this: This is such a strange society. The more that we can learn about the lore of this place and how it really works, the better off the home stretch of this season will be.

After all, remember this: there are almost certainly a number of secrets that still have to be revealed here, and we tend to also think that a number of these said secrets could alter the course of the story forever.

Where is the season 2 renewal?

Let’s go ahead and make it clear that we 100% expect news to come out on that before the finale. We are just stuck waiting for a little bit in the meantime.

