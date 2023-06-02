Ted Lasso spin-off: Brendan Hunt on potential future

We know that days removed from the series finale, we anticipated that there would be some discussion about the future of Ted Lasso. Of course, the demand for a season 4 is there, but what would the story be given that Ted is back in Kansas?

Really, it is for this reason that a lot of the larger questions, at least at the moment, are geared more around the idea of a spin-off. There was one possibly set up with a women’s team in the season 3 finale, and we tend to think that a few other concepts could rise from the ashes at some point, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So what can we say about the future at the moment? Well, nothing appears to be 100% certain. In a new AMA on Reddit, co-creator and Coach Beard extraordinaire Brendan Hunt made it clear where everyone stands, and what could happen further on down the road:

My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don’t know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.

We certainly think that a lot of them could be interested in coming back just because they miss the work, or miss how it made a lot of people feel. There may also be a desire to want to just spend time with some of their friends.

Even with what we saw at the end of the finale, we do tend to think there are even ways that Ted could end up making it back to the UK to coach again. A part of the magic of storytelling is that on paper, almost anything can happen!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including Juno Temple’s thoughts on Roy and Keeley

Do you think that there is a chance of a Ted Lasso spin-off still, and what idea makes the most sense?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







