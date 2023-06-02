The Blacklist season 10 episode 15: Why is Abby Ryder?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 introduced another fun puzzle courtesy of “The Hat Trick,” one that involved a woman named Abby Ryder.

So, who is she, exactly? How does she factor into the story at large? It probably will not surprise, but there are things to get into here on both fronts.

Early on in this episode, Raymond Reddington uncovered at Congressman Hudson’s house that he was paying a private investigator to look after someone — and that person (of course) was Ryder. From here, the question of course becomes why he was doing that. Why would someone with this much power need to tail a person who doesn’t seem to have anywhere near as much?

Reddington eventually found this woman waiting for a bus, and while there, he learned that Hudson ended up “ruining her life.” We learned later that this was tied to her family. However, Hudson still looked after her and helped to make sure that she was okay. When she turned 18, he couldn’t find her anymore — with that in mind, he hired a private investigator.

On the surface, it appears as though Arthur Hudson had some benevolent motives here. Could he really be so bad? This led to Reddington tearing up some of what he’d found, realizing that he wasn’t getting anywhere with his digging into Hudson.

Why did Reddington give so much away?

Much of the episode was about Reddington trying to set up a way for him to make a massive charitable donation. Basically, he was giving away half of his wealth! This is the latest surprising act that Reddington has committed and it surprised Dembe, who confronted him about it. Yet, he insists that he is fine — the only thing he he may be frustrated about is what happened with Abby, and his hopes for answers on Hudson.

