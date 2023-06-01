The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 1: New details

Are you ready for The Walking Dead: Dead City to arrive on AMC? The crazy thing is quite simple: We aren’t that far away from seeing it! Two weeks from Sunday, the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan spin-off is going to make its grand debut. We are expecting some big stories and plenty of chaos, but how is all of it going to begin? For those wondering about that, we felt like this would be a good opportunity to serve as a helping hand.

So what is the June 18 premiere in particular going to look like? We suggest that you check out the logline below, as it does at least serve some role in working to set the stage:

Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; meeting a quiet young girl named Ginny.

As for why the two are traveling to Manhattan in the first place, it has a lot to do with Maggie’s son being captured. She and Negan are never going to be the best of friends, but the two have found a way to work together over time. This show will allow them to explore a completely new environment, and who is to say exactly what is going to happen to them there? It could bring out new parts in each of them, though it remains to be seen if some of this is good or bad.

The only thing we feel confident about is that this is a great good opportunity to dive more into these two characters in particular. One of the challenges with the greater The Walking Dead world at times is that it is too big and sprawling. With the focus here being relatively limited, we can get more into these characters’ heads and what makes them tick.

