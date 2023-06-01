Somebody Somewhere renewed for season 3; premiere date talk

Just a mere matter of days following the season 2 finale, we have more good news to share all about Somebody Somewhere. There is another season set to arrive down the road!

This official announcement came in late this morning, and it comes off of a critically-acclaimed second season for the Bridget Everett comedy. HBO did a really smart thing in airing the show after brand-new episodes of Succession and Barry, as it got more eyeballs on the series than it would probably have otherwise. There is a real authenticity to the story and some of the writing; if you are a prestige network, you obviously want to have shows that you don’t have a chance to see elsewhere.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is some of what, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO and Max Comedy Programming, had to say:

“We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE. Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.”

When will you have a chance to see new episodes?

Well, we hope that it is going to come at some point in 2024, but there are a number of factors at play here. For starters, we don’t think the network is going to rush anything along — they’ve never done that before. Also, the writers’ strike remains a big factor in its own right. No work can be done on another season until a deal is worked out — which we hope happens sooner rather than later. Everything that the writers are asking for is reasonable, and we hope that at some point, the powers-that-be will actually realize that and start to get the wheels turning.

