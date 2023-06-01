FROM season 2 episode 7 preview: The monsters’ revenge?

After what we saw on this past installment of FROM season 2, are you already set to see episode 7 on MGM+ this weekend?

Well, let’s just make the following clear from our vantage point: Smiley is seemingly gone. With that in mind, we have to wonder what that means for the night monsters outside. We’ve focused so much on this from the vantage point of Boyd and the community, but is there something else that we have to think about here?

Let’s just put it this way: We haven’t really had that many opportunities to see this story told from the vantage point of the monsters. How organized and aware are they and, beyond that, will they take some measure of revenge on everyone? We don’t think that it comes as that much of a shock, and it should be one of many different things that the community worries about. We don’t think the rules of how these monsters work will change, but could they be perhaps even more aggressive than they already were? That’s something that, at least for now, we would not necessarily rule out.

Regardless of the monsters’ consciousness or whatever sort of chaos they could potentially cause, there is another fundamental question Boyd and everyone else should be wondering as we move forward. Is Smiley’s “death” really that simple? Is there some sort of unforeseen consequence or other obstacle we could be seeing come out at some point down the road? It’s something else worth thinking about.

In general, there are only four episodes left this season — we tend to think that there’s going to be some progress made on a wide array of topics, but it will it be enough? That’s the great unknown right now…

What sort of chaos do you think we could be seeing moving into FROM season 2 episode 7?

