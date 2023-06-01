Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Will you see it with both SVU and Organized Crime? There will always be a desire for more of this franchise, especially when you consider that even its repeats tend to perform extremely well.

With that being said, you’re not actually going to see a lot of even the latter in the immediate future. Not only are there no new episodes of the franchise this week, but there aren’t even repeats on in a matter of hours! NBC is opting instead tonight for two new installments of The Blacklist season 10 (which is close to the finish line) and after that, a repeat of Magnum PI. The goal with the latter is to generate some more sampling for the show so that moving into the second half of the fifth season, it performs even better.

Make no mistake: The entire Law & Order franchise is going nowhere. All three shows have been renewed, but things start to become a little trickier to figure out when you look specifically at production and/or premiere dates. Like with so many other shows out there, the entire Dick Wolf universe is greatly impacted by the writers’ strike. Typically, June is when a lot of scripts get written for the earlier parts of the season, and that is now not happening. This will likely slow down the start of production and with that, push back when the shows will come on the air.

For now, we should note that Law & Order and also SVU are both still on the NBC fall schedule, but that could end up meaning October or November as opposed to February. Meanwhile, the next season of Organized Crime is being held until midseason.

The best thing we can all do right now is fairly simple: Hope that the networks, streaming services, and studios step up to the plate, and also give some of this talent 100% what they deserve.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

