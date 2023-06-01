Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Will Coach Ben die?

We may be waiting for a long time to see Yellowjackets season 3, but moving into it, Coach Ben is clearly in the crosshairs. All the evidence at the end of the season 2 finale suggests that he was the one who set the cabin on fire, perhaps thinking that this was the best way to ensure he could survive out in the wilderness. After the conversation with Natalie, he realized just how dark and dangerous all of the young women were, and he hid off in what was Javi’s cave.

From what we saw, everyone was able to escape the cabin. Don’t you think they will figure out he was potentially responsible — and aren’t they going to find him in due time?

Well, Steven Krueger does not have all the answers — or any answers — at the moment. Speaking to Men’s Health, he indicates that he does not know Ben’s fate. Yet, he does explain what he thinks could be coming up for his character:

In the finale and last couple of episodes of Season 2, we saw a world where Coach Ben starts to break bad. You begin to see Coach Ben realize if he’s going to survive this, he has to, at a certain point, abandon any feelings of responsibility for taking care of these girls. If he’s stuck to those feelings, those girls will quickly turn on him. There’s a cool element to explore where Coach starts looking out for himself more than anybody else. That may end up pitting him against some of these girls. The consequences may be catastrophic.

For those wondering, Krueger is well-aware that his character may also someday be dinner for the Yellowjackets — and he is ready for it, provided it’s a memorable way to go:

“If that’s how it has to go down, that’s how it has to go down … If you have to die, there’s a great way to do it. And just make sure that it’s a fun death because that’s something people will remember.”

We do tend to think that Ben will die, but if he does turn out to be a compelling antagonist of sorts, it doesn’t feel like you want to kill him right away … right? Isn’t there value in having him linger a little bit?

What do you think happens to Coach Ben over the course of Yellowjackets season 3?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

