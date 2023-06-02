Silo season 1 episode 6: Who is watching Juliette?

It goes without saying here, but we anticipated entering Silo season 1 episode 6 that we were going to see some big reveals. This just made a whole lot of sense, all things considered! Remember that we are past the halfway point in the season, and also Juliette is the sort of Sheriff that isn’t going to stop until she finds out some pivotal information.

Suffice it to say, Rebecca Ferguson’s character got that this week. As a matter of fact, you can argue that we saw one of the biggest reveals of the whole season so far — or, at least since Allison and Holston went off to “clean” on the outside.

Close to the end of the episode, Juliette was able to hold in her hands some significant information, the sort that could easily get her killed. Ironically, we are talking here about a pretty simple item in a travel book. It looks like the sort of thing that kids in the 1990’s would read at a doctor’s office and yet, this was critical to understanding life beyond a Silo.

All of a sudden, Juliette may be starting to think more and more that the entire Silo is a big lie … and that is where we learned that there are some people watching her. As a matter of fact, these people are watching everyone. It seems as though Juliette has a huge problem on her hands now, but where will it go? Are people going to be after her?

Well, a lot of it could be tied to what she does with this information from here. Whoever is running the Silo, or no matter what the purpose is, the last thing those in power want is for someone to suddenly walk around asking big questions. That hurts their end goal.

What did you think about the events of Silo season 1 episode 6?

