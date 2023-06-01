Is Katy Perry leaving American Idol before season 22?

Is Katy Perry set to leave American Idol leading into the start of season 22? We do know that there have been rumors out there. However, is there any validity to some of them?

Let’s start with why some of this speculation is happening: There has been a lot of controversy about comments that Perry has said to some contestants this season. Some of it seemed to be the show trying to cast her as an over-the-top, outrageous figure; meanwhile, a lot was also amplified by what people tied to the show said on social media. Perry herself has not commented on her future beyond this season, and even this week we’ve seen contestants such as Oliver Steele come to her defense on Instagram:

Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people. I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, [and] even nervous throughout various points in the competition. Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back. I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with. It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist. She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I’m a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations.

We suppose that beyond all the controversy, it is possible that Katy ends up considering an exit just because she’s been on the show for a long time and wants to do other things. Just remember for a moment that she’s made SO much money that she doesn’t need American Idol. Heck, you can argue the same thing about Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. It is a big time commitment for artists who also want to record and tour, and we imagine that they all will take some time to figure this out.

Do you think that we are going to see Katy Perry leave American Idol prior to the start of season 22?

