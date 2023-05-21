American Idol season 22 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s all-important finale at ABC, do you want to know the American Idol season 22 premiere date? If so, we are very-much happy to help!

Let us start off here, though, with a reminder that the singing competition will be coming back for another chapter. While there are some finer details about the next season that still need to be revealed, we can at least take comfort in this bit of news first and foremost.

Meanwhile, we also feel pretty comfortable in saying that the singing show is going to be coming back at some point in the first few months of 2024. More than likely, it won’t start up before February, as we don’t imagine that the network is going to change things too much from what they have done in the past. As this is a reality show, it won’t be impacted all that much by anything going on with the writers’ strike.

If there is one big change we would make personally, it would be to find a way to shorten the audition rounds and Hollywood Week to give us a little bit more in the way of live shows. This is something that has made it harder to enjoy the show the past couple of years, as we simply don’t have a lot of time to get to know some of the contestants. We tend to think that because of this, we’re in a spot where it is so much harder for them to become big stars down the road.

When will we learn more information about next season?

Let’s just say that a certain amount of patience is going to be required here. If we are lucky, we will start to find out more about the future when we get around to the fall; there is no reason for this to be hurried along.

What do you most want to see moving into American Idol season 22 on ABC?

Are there any big changes that you would make? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







