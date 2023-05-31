Ted Lasso spin-off: Is the women’s team at Richmond right idea?

Coming out of the Ted Lasso season 3 finale, it does feel somewhat inevitable that we’re going to get a spin-off … right? Well, we certainly know that the writers set the stage for several different ideas.

What are some of the leading candidates? It would be fun to see Roy Kent finding himself on a personal level, just like we would also love an opportunity to see more of a character like Sam with the Nigerian national team after he clearly got a chance to play for them. Yet, we want to focus in particular on something that was clearly planted close to the end of the finale in an exchange between Rebecca and Keeley — something that strongly hints at a chance for us to see a women’s version of AFC Richmond.

Isn’t this the concept that makes more sense than any other? Think about it this way: You could have a few characters still around like Rebecca, Higgins, and Keeley. However, you would also get a new crop of regulars and there would be potential to bring in some other people here and there. Even if he is coaching the men’s team, Roy could easily still appear, and we could also see a few other cameos from other people at the same exact time.

For the time being, we should note that there is no spin-off in active development, and we tend to think that we won’t hear anything further about it for some time — at least until we get to the end of the writers’ strike. We do think that Apple TV+ would love the revenue that comes with making more of this show, but at the same time, we also don’t think that they are going to be altogether eager to rush it along.

What do you think is going to be the right spin-off following what we saw on Ted Lasso?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some additional insight.

