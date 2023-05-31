Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Nick Mohammed talks Nate arc

Just in case you were not emotional enough following Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12, why not read some thoughts from Nick Mohammed?

If you are unaware, last year the man behind Nate Shelley put together a really detailed list of key moments from the season, describing the hidden significance and also some Easter eggs. A lot of season 3 was about redemption (or, at least, healing) for the character, and we left off after the finale with him being back at AFC Richmond, where it seems like he could be an assistant coach under new boss Roy Kent.

If you head over to the link here, you can read all of Mohammed’s thoughts — they are really in-depth, and there is a lot of interesting stuff in here about his wig, about Jade, the musical interlude with the violin, and also the last scene that he shot for the show. (It makes sense that, after all this time, he had something rather personal with Jason Sudeikis.)

What does the future hold for Nate?

We think that he settles into his role at Richmond, gets closer to Jade, and is happy. We don’t really think that there is any further story that needs to be told with him. We do think that we could end up seeing some spin-offs at some point, but they are more likely to geared around other people or ideas. One of the most obvious ones, at least for the time being, is a women’s team that Keeley suggested to Rebecca at the end of the episode — something that would be rather exciting to explore in its own way! There is a chance that you can bring back a few characters here and there, while at the same time also having a lot of new faces.

For now, we’ll just have to take in all of the emotions that we’re feeling following this finale — we are really going to miss this show, and that we know with a great deal of certainty.

What did you think about the overall arc for Nate following the Ted Lasso season 3 finale?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

