Saint X season 1 finale: Who killed Alison, and how did she die?

For most of Saint X season 1, there has been a major mystery front and center: How did Alison die? We know that murder generated headlines. Yet, for most of the season, there were questions all about how it actually happened. This is what Emily a.k.a. Claire was desperate to get answers on in the present, and why she was spending so much time with Clive a.k.a. Gogo.

We know that there was a devastating secret that haunted the man in the present, but it was not at all what we previously thought. While off alone with Alison (who had lied down for a moment), Edwin and Gogo were actually together romantically. After she saw the two of them together, Alison took off and then found herself with someone else. That person was Tyler, who Emily confronted the next morning. He admitted to her that his father made it clear to him that if he were to say anything, his life would be over.

Basically, this guy let the world believe that Edwin and Gogo were killers, when that was not actually the case.

After Alison and Tyler were together, she actually spent some time with Claire back at their room — was Claire actually the last person to see her alive? She seemingly had blocked at least some of it out, which makes sense given that she was so young.

After seeing Claire…

Alison did decide to go to Faraway, on her own. This is where she died, alone, after falling off of a rock. There was no greater mystery seemingly behind it than this. The hardest thing for Emily to reconcile in the present is the fact that she didn’t stop her big sister from going.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Saint X, including when the show could premiere down the road

What did you think about the events of the Saint X season 1 finale?

Do you think that this was a satisfying end to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







