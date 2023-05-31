Saint X season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

As we prepare for the finale overnight on Hulu, what better time to discuss a Saint X season 2? Is there a chance we get something more?

First and foremost, we should start off by saying that we absolutely think this is one of the most underrated shows of the year. For everyone eager to get some tropical-set murder-mystery show following The White Lotus, this serves as your panacea. Unfortunately, it also just so happens to be a limited series.

From the very start here, it has been clear that Saint X was going to have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. Even if we wish that this wasn’t the case, it unfortunately very much is.

Now, with this being said, we are aware of the fact that we do occasionally see limited series get greenlit for additional seasons and in this case, it would be interesting if there was something more that could be told with these characters. There are a lot of fascinating people within this world, and we do truly love that Alycia Debnam-Carey has finally had a chance to shine in a lead role after her turns on The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead.

With this in mind…

If there is no more of Saint X, it would be rather nice to see another vehicle surface for Debnam-Carey over time that allows her an opportunity to showcase some more of her talents. We do think Emily was a great character for her to play, just because you could watch her slowly unravel over time and get into some really difficult and painful places.

If nothing else, let’s also hope that Hulu just continues their pattern of delivering these really strong, character-specific projects. Saint X is just one of many great ones we’ve seen from them over the past few years.

