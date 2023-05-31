Ted Lasso season 3 finale: Did it set stage for spin-off?

Following the events of the Ted Lasso season 3 finale on Apple TV+ this week, is there any chance for something more? It’s been out there for a good while that this could be the end of the series and at the very least, we do think that this is the end of this particular story. Ted is now back in America with his son, and AFC Richmond now has a new manager in Roy Kent.

So if there is a season 4 or a spin-off, what could the story really be? Well, a part of it could be about whether or not the team can win the title, or Roy learning more about himself through therapy with Dr. Sharon, who seems to be back on more of a full-time basis.

With all of this being said, we actually tend to think that the ideal spin-off would probably take place away from the team at this point, and with it being instead all about a character’s life elsewhere. Given the incredible talent of Brett Goldstein, isn’t there a case to be made for Roy really finding himself elsewhere? Or, how about whether or not he and Keeley end up back together again? There was a love triangle there which in all honesty, Keeley didn’t want much to do with … but is this going to stay that way forever?

We do think that there is potential for there to be something else within this franchise somewhere, but remember this: It doesn’t have to be right away! There is nothing wrong with these characters having a little bit of emotional distance from the story, and us coming back in a few years to check back in. This is always going to be a defining show of this era and with that in mind, we don’t actually think that it’s going to be going anywhere in viewers’ minds.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

