What is Coach Beard’s first name? This was not something that we ever thought we would get on the Ted Lasso season 3 finale. Yet, we do … or we think that we did.

Close to the end of the installment, we saw Beard make it clear that he wanted to stay in the UK and not go back to America. Why? The reason was pretty simple: He was in love with Jane! For this simple reason and that alone, he wanted to do whatever he could to be with her. (We’ve always thought that this relationship was bad for him but if it works, it works.)

Before Beard left the airplane in the UK (and also before he pulled a crazy stunt), Ted referred to him as “Willis.” Does that mean his name is Willis Beard? Or, is this a nickname in its own right? Will we ever really know?

For the time being, we are going to just operate moving forward with the assumption that Willis is his first name and there are no real tricks being played on us here. We’re almost just shocked that Jason Sudeikis decided to reveal it at all, since you could have easily made a case for him not saying much of anything and allowing that to be a subject of great debate in the many months and years that follow the show.

As for the specific choice … does a name matter that much? We think some will love it and some will be disappointed, and the same can be said for the finale in its totality. This is very much the way of things for a lot of shows, so we can’t be altogether shocked about this one, either.

