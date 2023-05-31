High Desert season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Suspicions rise?

Following what you see tonight on Apple TV+, is there any one thing to expect from High Desert season 1 episode 6?

Well, the first, super-crazy thing that we can say here is rather simple: There are only eight episodes over the course of the season! That means that we are a little bit closer to the end than we are the beginning. Will this mean that we start to get answers as to what lies ahead? Well, we do think there is a reasonably good chance of that! We just hope that we’re going to see Peggy handle some of what could be thrown at her coming up — after all, it’s going to be a LOT.

Below, you can check out the full High Desert season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Arman and Heather threaten Guru Bob. The Gattchis become suspicious of Peggy poking around about Dona’s disappearance.

As we move forward, it’s our hope that there are a few different twists that take us all by surprise — and also, that we have a chance to see something that also sets up a long-term future for the show. Who says that everything has to be wrapped up here? Personally, we hope that this is not the case! It would be rather nice to see everything continue into a season 2 in some shape or form.

“A Nod is Not a Hello” is the title for this episode, and we actually think that this is a really good bit of social commentary. How many of us have been in this position before? Well, our simple answer here is a lot. Isn’t it rather frustrating to get a nod sometimes? We certainly tend to think so.

At least we feel pretty confident that if you loved the first batch of episodes of the show, you’re probably going to like where things move forward the rest of the way. After all, doesn’t that make the most sense?

