America’s Got Talent: Trex Flips kicks off season 18

We were hoping that America’s Got Talent season 18 would kick off on a high note — so why not meet Trex Flips now?

This act started off the new season, and it ultimately provided one of the things that this show has done so well over the years. It allowed you to go into the episode with a very specific expectation of what things were going to be like, only to then see that flipped (literally) by the very end.

Let’s be honest here — we’ve all seen viral videos of people wearing this dinosaur competition before. However, most of the time we see them, it involves watching the person in the costume fall on their face. It’s a very silly costume and yet, there was a really fun audition here! The flips and dance moves were pretty legit, and this is a hard costume to do them in.

Is the costume a gimmick? Absolutely. There is almost no chance that this act would generate the same attention were it not being done by a dinosaur. However, with a show like this you have to do whatever you can in order to stand out from the pack, and this works. The challenge will be the next phase of the competition, where you have to prove that this is something more than just a one-episode novelty meant to get people really excited for the start of the season.

If nothing else, we can look at this right now and say that the show remains in fine form entering the start of the competition. This is very much in vein of what we’ve seen over the years, and it’s a reminder that you shouldn’t really expect sweeping changes the rest of the way.

