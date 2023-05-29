America’s Got Talent preview: Who is Steel Panther? See audition

Tomorrow night on America’s Got Talent, you are going to have a chance to see a performance from Steel Panther. Want to know more about them?

First and foremost, we should note that this rock / metal band has actually been around for a good while! They’ve released multiple studio albums and are known for their classic glam-rock vibes and also their sense of humor. Ironically, the majority of their songs are probably too adult-oriented to ever be on this show. We know that there are some people out there questioning why they are even on the show given their notoriety, but this is where we remind you that there is no real set rule for this. Also, we would argue that they are less famous than Josh Blue or the Sklar Brothers, who were extremely successful comic acts long before the show.

For America’s Got Talent viewers not familiar with them, they probably assumed that this audition was going to be cheesy or not live up to the hype. However, they are great! They’ve clearly been at this a long time and it shows; they have great vocals but beyond just that, excellent musicianship and stage presence. They are a lock to go to the live shows, mostly because this show hasn’t had a lot of acts like this over the years.

Could Steel Panther win? It’s probably too early to say that, but we do think that they are actually going to have a little bit of a voting block that should help them. They have to ultimately find a way to adapt for a family audience, and also do some things that are reasonably unexpected.

Remember, the premiere of season 18 is just over 24 hours away! Get ready for what should be a really great season.

You can watch the full Steel Panther audition now over here.

(Photo: NBC.)

