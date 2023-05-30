FROM season 2 finale spoilers: The end of the world?

Just in case you wanted an early look at the end of FROM season 2, let’s just say this: Things are going to be SO much more chaotic. We can only hope that you are ready for the shocks, the jaw-dropping moments, and the potential heartache.

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, according to SpoilerTV the title for the finale is “Once Upon a Time…” and over the course of it, we may see what feels very much like the end of the road for everyone. However, is it really? It’s rather hard to buy into that when you consider the fact that there is likely a third season coming.

Below, you can see (via the aforementioned site) a first-look synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead:

Boyd fears he may have finally run out of answers, as the residents of town prepare for the end; Tabitha clings to the belief that the children could be the key to their salvation.

Should Boyd really be feeling that way at all? Well, here is some of what we would say at the moment: This is a guy who has seemingly just figured out a way to deal with the monsters. Isn’t this progress in some sort of big, super-substantial way? We wouldn’t want to seem him ignore that at this point! We do think that this community is starting to learn, even if it is a situation where every time they take a few steps forward, something causes them to take a step back.

Based on how season 1 ended, let’s just say that we would be shocked if there wasn’t some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end here. Let’s just remember that within that finale, we learned for the first time that these people were being watched.

How do you think we are going to see things end after the FROM season 2 finale?

