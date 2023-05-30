The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: The wait for more details

With the wait that NBC has released information on The Blacklist season 10 as of late, it would make sense to want more on episode 18 this week. So are we going to actually get it? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated.

The first thing that we should really do here is note this: You will have a chance to see episode 18 within the month of June, as The Blacklist is not taking some extended summer break before you get the final episodes. With that being said, they will be pressing pause briefly over the course of next month.

According to the schedules that we have seen so far for the James Spader drama, we are going to be waiting another week to get more official details on episode 18. Why? There is no new episode scheduled for June 15. You are going to get here a one-week break, and this is the only hiatus that you are going to see between now and the series finale. This will allow everyone to catch their breath and get caught up, provided that you are behind.

What do we know about the finale right now?

Well, the plan seems to be for it to be a two-hour event on July 13, and we certainly hope that there are at least some answers to the show’s central mysteries. While it is far from its former self when it comes to ratings and budget, The Blacklist was once upon a time an iconic show for the network and one of its most important staples. We really hope that the final episodes honor the legacy of both it and also the Raymond Reddington character.

