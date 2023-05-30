Gotham Knights season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Daddy Issues’

Next week on The CW you will see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 11 and with that, a big birthday! Is it going to be a happy one?

Well, let’s just say that we’re not altogether confident about that. This show is, after all, a drama, and we are inching closer and closer to the finale. With that in mind, of course we tend to think that the drama is going to escalate! Is that going to happen within the Knights themselves? Let’s just say that there is a good chance of that.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Gotham Knights season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUELA – Duela’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe (guest star Lindy Booth), unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper (Fallon Smythe). Finally, Harvey (Misha Collins) finds himself on a collision course with someone from his past. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. America Young directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries (#111). Original airdate 6/6/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

A quick programming note…

There are thirteen episodes in this season overall, but after “Daddy Issues” next week wraps up, you are going to have a brief, one-week hiatus. The plan for now is for the show to then return on June 20, and the finale is set for June 27. Of course, that’s when we think everything is going to hit the fan and the most shocking events of the season could transpire.

(Photo: The CW.)

