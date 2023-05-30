Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale) tease: Believe … in Nate?

In just a matter of hours we are going to have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 arrive on Apple TV+, and let’s make one thing clear: We are not ready. This is the epic finale, and it may actually prove to be the series finale. Nothing has been said about the future in all certainty.

Now that we’ve said this, we should remind you that the cast and crew certainly seem to be projecting that this could be the end. That’s probably easier for them than being blindsided by bad news later on.

For a good chunk of the season, Nate the Great himself in Nick Mohammed has done a great job offering up little teases for what lies ahead. That continues here, as the actor shared a post on Twitter of the classic Believe sign with a slight alteration: “In Nate” written on the bottom. Believe … in Nate? Can we actually do such a thing?

If we were to create some sort of dramatic theory as to what lies ahead within this episode, it is that Nate either constructs a new sign for the team, or he could have the strategy necessary for Richmond to win the Premier League title. If Ted does leave the team, either before or after the final match, they will need a new coach. Is it Nate — or, is it Roy? It feels like the latter would be more successful as a leader, whereas the Wonder Kid is more skilled as a statistician.

Now, we should also note that Nick wrote “bye bye” in the tweet accompanying the Believe sign … which is why we think he’s prepared for this to be the big farewell. As for whether or not it is, we may not know for quite some time.

What do you think we are going to see from Nate entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

