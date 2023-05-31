America’s Got Talent: D’Corey Johnson auditions to ‘Open Arms’

Following the big premiere of America’s Got Talent tonight on NBC, can you expect D’Corey Johnson to be an instant favorite? Well, let’s just say this: It really does feel like he’s someone who could be destined to be around for a long time.

We’ll always give a lot of credit for these young singers who have the guts to come out on this stage and deliver. That’s especially the case for a kid who performs Journey’s electric power-ballad “Open Arms,” especially without a track after Simon Cowell asked for that. The show’s judge / executive producer may look cruel at first glance for asking for something like this but in reality, he knows what buttons to push to help contestants go viral. He clearly knew that if Johnson could nail those notes acapella, America would love him that much more. We tend to think that was a success.

Even though D’Corey did not receive a Golden Buzzer for this performance, we tend to think that this is an instance of someone not really needing that in order to cement their place as a major contender moving forward. He’s obviously really talented and there is a well-documented history at this point of America voting for young singers far into the competition. If he can bring it the rest of the season like he did tonight, he will be a serious contender to make it all the way to the finale.

From here, the most important factor will be song choice. What can Johnson pick that shows off his voice, and also makes him appear unique versus other AGT kid singers of the past? That can be a tough balancing act.

Also, remember that there is a lot of America’s Got Talent still to come; it is really hard to predict what other sort of talented singers we are going to have a chance to see!

