Top Chef: Carolinas episode 9 preview: Who’s coming back?

Next week on Bravo, you are going to have a chance to see Top Chef: Carolinas episode 9 and by virtue of that, another big change. After all, Last Chance Kitchen is over and the winner is on their back!

As for who said winner is, we know already that this person is none other than Rhoda, who went on a really great winning streak in the web series, including beating out Brandon in the finale. That means that the brothers are split up for the remainder of the season; seeing how Jonathan fares without him is honestly one of the more interesting story threads we have at this point. Another is just how Rhoda is going to bounce back, mostly because she was the favorite to win the whole thing prior to her having to (temporarily) pack her knives and go.

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As for what else we know is coming up, the preview for what is ahead signals that the show is moving things to Greenville, South Carolina and with that, giving a challenge that is all about a dinner party. It also has a unique shopping twist, as everyone has to work on a reasonably limited budget for both challenges. We do at least like the idea of this, mostly in that it forces the contestants to think outside the box and we do welcome that. (Also, most viewers aren’t cooking with unlimited money either.)

Moving forward, we do think the stakes are going to be high. It does not appear as though anyone is going to have much of a safety net moving forward and honestly, this show works really well when that is the case. Whoever makes it through to the very end will absolutely deserve it, and we will have to see just where the chips fall.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 9?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining contestants? Be sure to share below and once you do, keep coming back for more.

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