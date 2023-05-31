America’s Got Talent: Mzansi Youth Choir get group Golden Buzzer!

We knew that the premiere of America’s Got Talent tonight would give us a Golden Buzzer — with that, meet Mzansi Youth Choir!

If there are a couple of things that we have learned about this franchise over the past 18 episodes, it is that they love choirs and, beyond that, love stories that pull at the heart-strings. The choir itself had overcome a lot of obstacles to be here, and then they also performed their own rendition of “It’s OK,” the emotional song by former Golden Buzzer recipient Nightbirde, who passed away following a battle with cancer. This performance was not only a perfect showcase of who Mzansi Youth Choir, but also a celebration of the franchise as we know it.

We are not even going to begin to say that this Golden Buzzer was a surprise; however, it was somewhat of one that we got a group buzzer this early on in the season. Usually, this is something that is presented as something the judges want to do after a lot of the buzzers are used up; here, the presentation was clearly that they loved Nightbirde and appreciated this tribute to her memory very much.

Now, how well will the group do on America’s Got Talent the rest of the way? We do think there’s a lot of talent and originality across the board here, and that will be important given that this is a really tough audition to follow up. While choirs have been really successful getting far into the competition, winning here is an entirely different story.

Also, given that we are SO early in the show right now, who is to say where things are going to go from here on out? There is potential for a lot of other acts who could prove themselves to be almost instance contenders for the grand prize.

