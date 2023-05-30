FROM season 2 episode 7: Is it all an experiment?

As we prepare for FROM season 2 episode 7 on MGM+ this weekend, how much more experiment speculation could we get?

We’ve talked about this already, but one thing is absolutely worth repeating here: We love that the characters on the show address their strange circumstances head-on. This is a situation where viewers already are asking all of these questions; why wouldn’t the characters in this world be doing the same exact thing? This makes more sense than almost any other thing that could happen within this world.

Well, here is where we can offer up a little bit more when it comes to good news: Throughout this upcoming episode “Belly of the Beast,” we should hear some more discussion about whether or not these characters are a part of some strange experiment within the community. It makes sense to wonder this given the mysterious voice at the end of season 1. Also, remember here for a moment that this may be easier to accept than some other theories that are out there. It is a little less supernatural than some and yet, there still has to be some weird mechanism that keeps them from leaving, right? How were they chosen?

On one level, you can argue that this all being an experiment is almost too easy to call and yet, it may not be so much about the final answer as it is trying to explain it. That is the central challenge of this show, much as it is Lost. You have to find a way to connect the dots to where you can see enough of the reasoning to be satisfied. We’re not sure that we will have answers until the end of the series; so long as we at least get some more clues here and there. We should be happy through the whole journey.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

