Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): Will there be a big twist?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 over on Apple TV+ tomorrow, we do so with the anticipation of closure. We know that this is the big finale, and possibly the end of the series altogether.

So how much of the story may be straightforward, and how much of a huge twist could we expect? There is really some interesting stuff to dive into on both fronts.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

First and foremost, we do think that Jason Sudeikis is not really out to throw some big twist out of left field during this episode; that is not the sort of show this is. It’s hard to imagine there being a huge twist in particular with the Ted story, given that the title here is “So Long, Farewell” and it makes sense for this character to go home and be with his son Henry.

Now, here is where the big surprise could come: What ends up happening to Rebecca. Is there a chance she joins him? Or, is there at least a hint that something could happen between these two characters romantically? The biggest mystery the show has right now is what happens with what the psychic told her earlier this season, and there has certainly been some evidence that the writers are building in this direction. This is a twist that would feel earned at this point, especially if Ted is not the coach of Richmond anymore. Also, we do think the show wants there to be at least one big moment viewers could be talking about, and we’re not sure where else it would come from. We don’t think Roy or Keeley are in a spot where they would leave Richmond; meanwhile, Nate seems to be coming back to the team right now!

Now, with all of this being said, isn’t one of the most important things with a twist that few people see it coming?

Related – What could the run time be for the Ted Lasso series finale?

Are you expecting a big twist to land over the Ted Lasso season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around here for some additional updates on this show and a whole lot more.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







