Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 5 chatter

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see more of the comedy in the near future?

If you are out there reading this article, you probably can assume already where we stand on this subject — we would love to get more of the sitcom as soon as possible! The fourth season left off on a pretty significant cliffhanger, as Abishola got a significant chance to advance her medical career, but one that would come with a significant move. Bob, meanwhile, likes his life in Detroit and may not be anywhere as interested in a relocation right now.

At some point, we are going to get answers to a number of these things — it’s just not going to happen tonight. There is no new episode on the air, and there won’t be for a good while. The show is on hiatus and for now, it doesn’t seem like it will be back for at least four or five months.

In a typical year, you could argue that season 5 is going to be premiering in late September; however, the writers’ strike has a pretty significant role to play in everything here. There are no signs that this strike is going to be over in the near future and with that in mind, we could be waiting easily until October or November. (Please, CBS and all networks — pay the writers what they deserve here!)

Also, let’s not forget for a moment here that season 5 is going to be coming with a number of sweeping changes when it does come back, including a pretty radical shake-up of some of its main characters appearing in every people. Bob and Abishola, fittingly, are the only two currently committed to appear in every episode, and we could be looking at a shorter season, as well.

What do you want to see when Bob Hearts Abishola does return for a season 5, no matter when that is?

(Photo: CBS.)

