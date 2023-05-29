Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Who will Coach Ben survive?

There is no denying that there were a lot of surprises at the end of the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, especially with Coach Ben. In the closing minutes, we saw that he was seemingly responsible for trying to burn a number of teenagers alive. It was a huge, shocking twist for a guy who was originally trying to teach them and guide him through life.

So what’s going to happen now that the girls all survived the fire? Well, let’s just say that things are, more than likely, probably going to stay in a particularly dark place. How in the world does Ben survive this?

First and foremost, let’s just remind you that these Yellowjackets are not idiots. They know a lot about how to survive out there, and we also tend to think that they will figure out that something was amiss with the fire. Meanwhile, they may be wondering why Coach is not there in the first place. At some point, we tend to think that they are going to find the cave that he’s at, and also the one that Javi was at previously.

In the end, we do think that Ben’s days are probably numbered from here on out. He doesn’t have anyone he can rely on at this point, and his only real hope is that someone is able to rescue him in the relatively near future.

Alas…

Here is where we do remind you that at the time of the season 2 finale, nobody is really talking about what happened to Coach. We have a hard time thinking that he made it out of those woods still in one piece.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to Coach Ben on Yellowjackets season 3?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

