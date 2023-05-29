Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? More season 3 talk

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll give you an answer to that question — and also look more ahead!

So where should we start off here? Well, first and foremost, let’s look at things as they currently stand: There is no new episode on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there is not going to be a new episode for a rather long time.

The good news is that there will be a third season coming, but filming is not going to be taking place for at least months and perhaps longer. The writers’ strike is the big issue here. There are no signs of a resolution between the WGA and the networks / streaming services — so long as that remains the case, it’s hard to imagine things getting off the ground and soon. (Why can’t the writers just get what they deserve here?)

At the moment, we do think the show’s premiere in late September is probably out the door. Our hope is that we do have a chance to see the show back when we get around to October or November, provided that the strike gets resolved in some reasonable amount of time … but that is still somewhat of a challenge. Let’s just hope that you are patient here, know?

What we know is happening moving forward

At the moment, the top story is that LL Cool J is going to be coming back for a big role as Sam Hanna, his character from NCIS: Los Angeles. We also tend to think that we could be seeing Henry Ian Cusick back after we had a chance to see him in the final episodes of season 2.

In the end, let’s just say that there is a lot to look forward to — let’s just hope the show lives up to the hype here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right away

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Hawaii when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







