How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14: ‘Disengagement Party’

As you prepare to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14, is there anything in particular that you should expect?

Well, let’s start off with this: The title for the next episode is “Disengagement Party.” If you didn’t know there was going to be some awkward comedy at the center of the story, especially when it comes to a big issue that Val is having: The engagement. Is she going to find a way to get out of it? Well, for a while she’s thought that it would just go away on its own, mostly due to how young her fiance is. That hasn’t happened and because of that, here we are. Things are going to get awkward, and that’s before we even get into Sid and Hannah’s story.

Below, you can check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

Sophie pulls in the big guns to help her get Val out of her engagement. Sid and Hannah argue about where they’ll live. Jesse helps Charlie and Ellen through a roommate faux pas.

One of the strange things that comes with watching the relationship with Sid and Hannah right now is pretty simple: It is hard to actually think that they are going to be ending up together at the end of this. How in the world could you imagine us getting to a place where they actually make it? Sid still seems like a viable contender to end up with Hannah, and that’s not something that we are actively forgetting about at the moment.

We don’t necessarily think that the story of this show is going to be in a place moving forward where it has to rush things along, but we certainly do hope that there are a few clues sprinkled in here and there when it comes to the future.

