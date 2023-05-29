FROM season 2 episode 6: Is there a way to kill the monsters?

This week, MGM+ delivered FROM season 2 episode 6 — is this the most significant hour of the story so far? There is a case to be made for that!

Also, we would argue that there is a case to be made that this was one of the most action-packed hours we’ve seen in this world, especially after Ellis’ life fell into jeopardy after the stabbing. One issue was getting him to both Kristi and Maryelle; another was then making sure he could survive. Boyd was paranoid about passing on his worm-infection and with that, he needed a solution that would allow him to save his son, without also dooming him to have a terrible future.

This is, of course, where everything changes when it comes to the creatures outside. Not only was Boyd seemingly able to pass along the worm-infection to one of them, but it also killed them. Or, at least that’s what it looked like at the end of the episode. For the first time really since the very beginning, it appears as though these characters have an upper hand.

Now, herein lies the big problem: Is replicating this going to be easy? After all, based on what we’re seeing at the moment, the answer to that seems to be a pretty-clear “no.” You have to find a way to both get outside to do something like this again and then hope you don’t get killed along the way. There’s also the question of why this is happening, and maybe Boyd’s adventure at the end of season 1 seems to be a blessing more than a curse. Is this entire world a test to get you out to the otherwise? Is this all about how much you can overcome?

As is often the case with FROM, we are still in a spot where we have more questions than answers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

