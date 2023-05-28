Silo season 1 episode 6: The Pez dispenser’s role

As we do prepare for Silo season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ this week, who would’ve thought a Pez dispenser would be center stage?

Yet, here we are, and it turns out that this discovery, at least for Juliette, could prove to be rather essential as we move further and further into the story. If nothing else, it may allow her to bide a little bit of her time as she tries to get more answers on George’s death.

What we know at the moment about Rebecca Ferguson’s character is that she’s probably on borrowed time as the Sheriff. We don’t get the sense Judge Meadows or anyone else in power really wants her to hold onto this role, so they will find any way to strip it from her. We know that the Pez dispensers are in ways relics from another time, something the present doesn’t quite understand. Given that she is an engineer, how can she find a way to make use of this? Can she concoct a believable-enough story to give her a little bit of cover?

In using this dispenser on Friday’s episode, we anticipate Juliette trying to create enough attention on it so she can put a focus herself on some other things that matter. That potentially includes getting a chance to learn a little bit more about George … but is she going to like everything that she finds?

While we do know that there are going to be a lot of exciting things ahead on Silo, we also tend to imagine there will be some devastating secrets. This is what we are most prepared for, especially since it will help to shoot the story off into some other great directions entering the home stretch.

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+?

