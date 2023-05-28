Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4: ‘King County’

As we get ourselves prepared for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4 over on AMC, what else can we say about it?

Well, let’s just say that “King County” should prove to be one of the more exciting hours of the entire season. After all, this is a story that gives us a chance to learn a whole lot more about Morgan and what he’s up to. This is a guy who is set to face off against PADRE once more, and we think that means something even more severe following what we got at the end of this past episode.

Below, you can check out the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Morgan’s return to King County gets complicated when PADRE comes to collect.

So far this season, it clearly feels like we are setting up for this big, PADRE showdown that could define the end of the series. On one level, you could argue that this will really be the big focus of the show just because it really harkens back to both the heyday of this show and also the original. Just remember that this is a world where there is almost always some sort of oppressive, larger organization that the survivors need to take on. That has long been a calling card for this universe, and we’re not sure when that is ever going to change — and really, should it?

At least we have a lot of time left in the story at present, and that means plenty of opportunities to see this battle rage on. For Morgan, a good part of this is going to be ensuring that Mo has a better future — whatever that looks like.

