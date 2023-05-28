Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Who spirals?

Next week on BBC One you’ll have a chance to see Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 4 — what makes this story stand out?

Well, first and foremost, it’s worth noting that we are now officially at the halfway point of the season, and that is of course a key milestone to note. From here on out, everything is going to build and build leading up to the finale. We imagine that this will lead to a few different things escalating, and that may be especially the case for Terry.

To get a little more insight on both that and what the story looks like coming up, be sure to check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Annie invites Terry to Marlene’s party in the hope that they can let their hair down. But seeing a carefree and integrated Annie only makes Terry feel like more of an outsider, and his PTSD spirals.

With her parents out all night, Pattie tries to confront her problems head-on and ends up in a dangerous situation.

Of course, we tend to think that a big part of this show is about discovery, and that is something that you are going to see more and more of over time — and isn’t that exciting? From here on out, the danger is going to escalate, but also the sense of exploration. We tend to think that on a certain level, this is meant to mimic for us a lot of what the characters are seeing on-screen.

Since there are only six episodes in this series, there is a certain expectation that things are going to move quickly; we will have to just wait and see if that turns out to be the case. Also, if there are some ways the show can surprise us with some individual characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 4 on BBC One next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates down the road.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







