Reacher season 2 premiere date: A different estimate?

Are we starting to get a better sense of when Reacher season 2 could end up premiering on Prime Video? Well, at the very least it’s possible.

So what can we look at as a potential source of this? Honestly, it’s not a rather complicated thing to think about: The schedule that the aforementioned streaming service is already assembling. Recently, it was announced that The Wheel of Time is coming back on September 1, and that means that this month is probably off the board for Reacher. We don’t think that the streaming service is going to be altogether eager to put two of their shows on at the same exact time, especially when you consider the fact that they already may need to stretch some things out with the writers’ strike.

Filming for Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast wrapped up a few months ago and when we think about that, it most likely means that some more episodes are probably going to be coming when we get around to October or November. We wouldn’t be shocked even if it is December, mostly because that would put the show back in around the same spot as we saw previously with Jack Ryan, which is coming back this summer.

As for what lies ahead for Reacher and the rest of the team moving forward, how much do we really need to spell that out? There’s going to be more action and drama, higher stakes than ever, plus a chance to learn about even more characters.

If you loved the first go-around for this show, we tend to think you will absolutely love season 2 in equal measure.

Related – Get some further updates now all about the next season, including some recently-announced news on recasting

What are you most interested in seeing right now when it comes to Reacher season 2 on Prime Video?

When do you think we are actually going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







