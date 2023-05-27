Billions season 7 premiere date: Any news incoming?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting some Billions season 7 premiere date news at some point very soon? Well, let’s just start by saying that there is a pretty significant case to be for it.

So why is that? Well, the finale of Yellowjackets just arrived on the Showtime app yesterday, and you can make the case that you could use this big event in order to promote what is coming up with this other show as well. Wouldn’t that be great? Well, in theory sure … but that doesn’t mean that it is actually happening at all.

As of this writing, there still has not been any other news released on the future of the Paul Giamatti series. The good news is that we know that there is something more coming this year. However, the question remains as to when we’re going to be learning about it. Filming has been interrupted by the writers’ strike, and it is possible that the network is waiting to share a lot more until things are resolved there. If that proves to be the case, we could be waiting for a rather long time.

No matter when the seventh season kicks off, we already know that it’s going to be epic. Some early indications suggest that this show is going to be more international in nature than before — the stakes are higher, and Damian Lewis is going to be back as bobby Axelrod.

One other thing to keep your eyes peeled for, at least at the moment, is the potential for this show to dovetail more into some other spin-offs or off-shoots at some point very soon. That seems to be a big part of the Showtime marketing strategy as they move more and more under the Paramount+ umbrella.

